Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.29

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.29 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 72.12 ($0.87). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91), with a volume of 9,108 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87. The stock has a market cap of £21.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.