Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $31,508,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $13,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

