Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,433 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

