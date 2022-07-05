Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

FAF stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.