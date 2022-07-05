Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 309,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,213,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

