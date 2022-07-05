Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

