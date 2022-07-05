Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 357,648 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

