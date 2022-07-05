Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SF opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

