Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 17,400 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Safehold worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Safehold Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.