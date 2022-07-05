Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 4,100 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.