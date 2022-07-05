Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 7,200 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

