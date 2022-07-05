Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

