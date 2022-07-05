Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 40,380 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

