Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after acquiring an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,206,000 after acquiring an additional 375,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

