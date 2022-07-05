Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

