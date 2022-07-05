Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

NYSE:AN opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,741 shares of company stock worth $92,720,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

