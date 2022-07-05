Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 379,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

PCH opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

