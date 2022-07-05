Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

