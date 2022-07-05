Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

