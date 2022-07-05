Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.03 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Middleby by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Middleby by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

