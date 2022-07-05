Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.13 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 426.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 296,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Michelle Mackay purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

