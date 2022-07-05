Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.26 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

