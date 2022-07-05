Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.26 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.