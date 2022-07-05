Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

