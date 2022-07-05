Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.