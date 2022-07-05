Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 423,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $8,069,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HRB opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.