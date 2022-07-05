Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

