Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.89 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

