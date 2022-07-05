Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.44 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE HR opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

