Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

