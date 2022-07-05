Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.