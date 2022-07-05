Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,264.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,561.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

