Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 21,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

