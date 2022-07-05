Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 38,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 222.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

