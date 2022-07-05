Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 5,900 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

