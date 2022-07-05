Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

