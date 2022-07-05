Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

