Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 101,300 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

