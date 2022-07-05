Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

