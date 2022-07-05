Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCN stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

