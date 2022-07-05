Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

