Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

