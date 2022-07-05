Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

