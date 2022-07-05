Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $72,222,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

