Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

