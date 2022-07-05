Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

