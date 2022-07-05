Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

