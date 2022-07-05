VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,432 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 39,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

