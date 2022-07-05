Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

