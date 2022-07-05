Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR WCH opened at €135.70 ($141.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

